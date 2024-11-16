Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 26,747 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $39,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

