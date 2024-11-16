Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $40.41 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $40,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,065,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

