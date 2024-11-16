Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $84.91 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.