EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 1,551,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

