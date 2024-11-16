Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

