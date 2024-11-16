KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $12.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

KREF stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

