Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Illumina worth $52,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 305.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,682,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.