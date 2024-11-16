Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $42.48 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0 %
CSL opened at $445.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
