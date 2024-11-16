Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $42.48 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

CSL opened at $445.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

