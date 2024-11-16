Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $52.35 Million Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,677,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $52,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

