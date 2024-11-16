Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,577.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,578.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.58.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

