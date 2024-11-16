Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ameren worth $56,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.
Ameren Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on AEE
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.