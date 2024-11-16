Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $45,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Everest Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Everest Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.18.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Everest Group stock opened at $371.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

