Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $55.05 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $55,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,475. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,331.17. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,700,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

