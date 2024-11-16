Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of PPL worth $54,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.97%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

