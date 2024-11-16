Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 3,207 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $53,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 307,530 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1,305.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 224,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,732,000 after acquiring an additional 208,981 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $221.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

