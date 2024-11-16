52,569 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $17.65 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $987.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

