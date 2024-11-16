GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,822 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.38 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $961.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

