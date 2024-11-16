Patron Partners LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.94, for a total transaction of $8,800,951.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,106.48. This represents a 26.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,200 shares of company stock worth $84,533,106. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $554.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

