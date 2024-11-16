GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,801 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arteris were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Arteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $25,774.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,084 shares in the company, valued at $485,438.92. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $39,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,433.46. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,138 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.