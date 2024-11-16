GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $9.47 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,902 shares of company stock worth $68,109 over the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

