GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 207.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 86.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,415. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

