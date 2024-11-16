GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 119,405 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.80 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,674,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,039.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

