GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HEES opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

