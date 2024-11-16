GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESFree Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HEES opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

