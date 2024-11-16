1,955 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $520.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $545.49.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

