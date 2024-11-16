GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,887 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,001,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,368,000 after purchasing an additional 780,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after purchasing an additional 692,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

