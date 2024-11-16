GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,040,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 829.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

