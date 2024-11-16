GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 119,063 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 89.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 895,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Repay Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Repay
In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. This represents a 46.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RPAY
Repay Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.