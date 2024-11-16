GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 119,063 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 89.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 895,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. This represents a 46.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

