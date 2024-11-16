Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675,319 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DNA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NYSE DNA opened at $6.37 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

