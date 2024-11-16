Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 441.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after purchasing an additional 363,863 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.2% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

