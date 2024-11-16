GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $990,000 Holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHCO. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 5.2 %

SHCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Insider Activity at Soho House & Co Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,700.87. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 62,354 shares of company stock worth $370,284 in the last ninety days. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

