GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,951 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $41,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.