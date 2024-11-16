Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KYMR opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

