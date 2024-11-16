28,173 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.0 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.96%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

