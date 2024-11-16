GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 502 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 53.1% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 2.1 %

PKOH stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

