GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

