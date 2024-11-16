GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,214 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

