Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.3 %

OSK stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

