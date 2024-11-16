Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.93 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.