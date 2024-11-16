Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $359.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $277.70 and a twelve month high of $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

