iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

