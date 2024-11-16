GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.