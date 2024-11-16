iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

