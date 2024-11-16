Harbour Investments Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

