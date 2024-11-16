Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,368 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 341,367 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

