Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 577,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

