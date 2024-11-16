Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 251 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

