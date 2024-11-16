BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of BARK worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BARK by 27.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 94.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BARK by 62.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,734,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,379.20. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BARK Stock Down 5.4 %

About BARK

BARK stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.42.

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.