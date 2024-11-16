Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $124.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.23 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

