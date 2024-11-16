Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $16,331,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average is $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.81 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

