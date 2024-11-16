Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 271,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.